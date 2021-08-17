What is Jennifer Lawrence actually doing?

Jennifer Lawrence is just in her early 30s and can already look back on a rapid career. At the age of 21 she was nominated for an Oscar for the first time, only two years later she was able to take it home with her as Best Actress for “Silver Linings”.

With the lead role in the film series “The Hunger Games” she was finally able to make a name for herself. As a result, she blossomed from a teenage idol to a fixture in Hollywood. Since then she has had many successful blockbusters on her acting account: “Passengers”, “Mother!” Or “X-Men: Apocalypse” are just a few examples. Her last film engagement was in the film “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” in 2019 – since then it has been quiet about the actress.

In late 2019, she said yes to her boyfriend Cooke Maroney, an art dealer. The two have been a couple since 2018. But what is Jennifer Lawrence doing today?

That’s what Jennifer Lawrence is doing today

During the corona pandemic, nothing more was heard from the Oscar winner. Because of this, it was often speculated that the newly wed Jennifer would now start a family. Baby speculations often spread – but now it seems to be very different. As “Variety” writes, Lawrence is said to have landed a new film engagement.

In a previously unnamed biopic, she is said to play the lead role of talent manager Sue Mengers. The promising project is hotly contested: Apple, Netflix and other big names should vie for the award. Sue Mengers was the manager of some world-famous celebrities between the 60s and 80s, such as Steve McQueen and Barbra Streisand. Experts are already certain: The film should be very popular at the Oscars.









Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm devastated by fire (© Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino will direct. According to the medium, he and Jennifer Lawrence are also set to work on another film. It should be about “Mob Girl” and the story of Arlyne Blackman, who married into a mafia family.

So it looks like Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t really want to withdraw from the movie business. “IMDb” also lists further film projects for 2021 and 2022. She will have a few hands full with her new engagements. It is not yet known when one can expect the blockbusters.

Also interesting: