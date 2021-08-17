Tuesday, August 17, 2021
TV tips on Wednesday – bildderfrau.de

11.08.2021 – 09:51

The dead of Salzburg, Distorted, …
"The dead of Salzburg: flotsam": Rudi Mandl (r.) Is with Peter Palfinger (Florian Teichtmeister) in the company workshop to show him where the leather suitcase is kept.

Photo: ZDF / Toni Muhr

“The dead of Salzburg: flotsam”: Rudi Mandl (right) is with Peter Palfinger (Florian Teichtmeister) in the company workshop to show him where the leather suitcase was kept.

In “Die Toten von Salzburg” (ZDF) a corpse appears in a suitcase. For the “Bachelorette” (RTL) it’s time to paraglide today. In the “Stadtkomödie” (Das Erste) two blended families get entangled in a white lie.

8:15 p.m., ZDF, Die Toten von Salzburg: flotsam, crime thriller


The corpse of the German-Chinese tour guide Kang Lien was washed ashore in a suitcase in the beautifully glittering Salzach. She was the lover of Konstantin Mandl (Max Paier), the good-for-nothing son of the biggest bus tour operator in Salzburg. Once again, cross-border conditions call the two antipodes Major Palfinger (Florian Teichtmeister) and Detective Chief Inspector Mur (Michael Fitz) on the scene.


8:15 p.m., RTL, The Bachelorette, dome show


A clarifying conversation between the bachelorette and one of the men is followed by a spectacular date: two men are allowed to paraglide with Maxime. After landing, one of them receives a rose, the other is allowed to spend the evening with the bachelorette. For the next group date, Maxime asks 6 men to send her an anonymous voice message and invites 3 of them to her villa. But only one person can enjoy the evening with her.





8:15 p.m., Das Erste, Stadtkomödie: The White Lie, Comedy


Actually everyone is fine. Hubert (Josef Hader) and Helga (Brigitte Hobmeier) are no longer married, but Helga now lives with Wolfi (Andreas Kiendl), Hubert has Patricia (Pia Hierzegger) and their children are in perfect hands in the patchwork. Only Hubert’s mother Marianne (Christine Ostermayer) knows nothing. But this time, on the birthday of the old lady with a heart condition, Hubert will tell her the truth. In front of the whole family. Once and for all. And then, at the right moment, he takes the floor and … lies.

8:15 p.m., Kabel eins, Brokeback Mountain, love drama


1963 in Montana, lonely cowboy land: While shepherding sheep in the mountains, the taciturn Ennis (Heath Ledger) and the open-hearted Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal) discover their feelings for each other. But they go different ways. Ennis marries Alma (Michelle Williams) and Jack his Lureen (Anne Hathaway). When the men meet again after years, love flares up again.


8:15 p.m., Tele 5, Distorted – Nothing is, it seems, a mystery drama


Lauren (Christina Ricci) suffers from bipolar disorder after a robbery that kills her baby. To feel safe, she and husband Russell (Brendan Fletcher) move into a luxury apartment equipped with smart technology. Strange incidents soon occur. Lauren is disturbed, Russel declares her paranoid. Lauren then contacts the hacker Vernon (John Cusack).



