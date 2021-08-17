Selena Gomez: “I sold my life to Disney”

This is how Selena Gomez (29) thinks about her time at Disney today. The actress was the star of the 2007-2012 DisneySeries “The Wizards of Waverly Place” and made her big break with this role. After that, she turned her back on television and concentrated primarily on film jobs and her music. Reveals now Selenahow naive she was at the beginning of her career.

The 29-year-old recently took on her first TV role since the end of “The Wizards of Waverly Place” with “Only Murders in the Building”. At a press conference on the series, she now revealed how much she is DisneyDays has changed: “I’ve got my life on Disney sold when I was very young. I didn’t really know what I was doing. I just walked around on the set. Today I feel like a sponge absorbing as much knowledge as it can. “ In the past few years she has become much more “grown up”.

Had already at the beginning of the year Selena opposite to Vogue explains that she disrupts her previous image as a teen star: “I still feel that people like me as this Disney-Girl see. “ Are you looking forward to Selena to see you in a TV role again? Vote!

Collection Christophel / ActionPress The cast of “The Wizards of Waverly Place”

Selena Gomez at the World Magic Awards, 2007

Selena Gomez at the Global Citizen VAX Live Concert, 2021

