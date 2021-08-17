Prince Harry is said to have taken “The Prince” from HBO Max with “humor”

August 16, 2021 – 9:04 p.m. clock

No trouble with Harry

The animated comedy jokes about the British royal family, particularly Prince Harry’s eight-year-old nephew Prince George, but creator Gary Janetti has claimed Harry wasn’t concerned about the show where his good friend Orlando Bloom is the voice of 36-year-old Harry.

Harry knew about the show

Gary told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, “I don’t know if Harry said anything to Orlando about it, but I know he knew Orlando was going to be on it before the show premiered. And he seems to be one for it.” Having had a sense of humor. ”

Jokes are not malicious

Although the show was criticized for making jokes about the children Prince George, his sister Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, Orlando previously claimed it was not malicious.

Bloom stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s not mean or mean. Katy [Perry, Orlandos Verlobte] saw a bit of it and said to me: ‘You have to do this. This is genius.’ And the animated series was created by some of the creators who also worked on ‘Family Guy’ so it’s going to be very amusing. And who doesn’t love the royal family? “