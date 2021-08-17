Tuesday, August 17, 2021
New look: Kourtney Kardashian now rocks short hair

By Arjun Sethi
Kourtney Kardashian (42) apparently longed for a bit of variety. The Los Angeles-born beauty regularly shares insights into her everyday life on social networks. In addition to outfit posts, Kim Kardashian’s sister (40) also publishes glamorous photos with her beloved family. Now the fashion designer had surprised her community with a completely different picture: Kourtney is now wearing a fashionable short haircut.

on Instagram The 42-year-old has now published some photos of herself on which she presents her new look. The native Californian provided the series of images with a simple scissors emoji. The entrepreneur also shared a first impression of the type change in her story. To a snapshot of a table with several hairdressing scissors and some of Kourtneys The mother of three simply wrote: “Snap, snap”.

The fans of the Keeping up with the Kardashians star are delighted with the hairstyle of the dark-haired beauty: The post was already liked over 600,000 times within half an hour. Even some celebrities insisted on commenting on the post. “So cute,” wrote Hailey Bieber (24) and Lily Aldridge (35) simply said: “chic”. Even Kourtneys Friend Travis Barker (45) told his loved one that she was just perfect.

Kourtney Kardashian in July 2021

Instagram / kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian in July 2021
Kourtney Kardashian in August 2021

Instagram / kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian in August 2021
Kourtney Kardashian in August 2021

Instagram / kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian in August 2021


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
