Millionaire beauty queen and social media star: Kylie Jenner turns 24

Hamburg (dpa) – The Kardashian-Jenner clan has the Midas touch: Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall – they all came from the reality TV world and are now consistently extremely successful as entrepreneurs.

+++ Current celebrity news +++

This is especially true for baby Kylie Jenner. Bruce / Caitlyn and Kris Jenner’s daughter turns 24 today.

“Forbes” declared her the highest paid celebrity in 2020. According to estimates by the US business magazine, she had made $ 590 million in 12 months, more than any other celebrity in the world. A large part of their income came from the lucrative sale of their cosmetics brand to the Coty concern, which acquired 51 percent of the beauty empire.

At “Kylie Cosmetics”, of course, she continues to cheerfully and uses her 24th birthday on August 10th to advertise her new product range with a countdown on Instagram, where she has 255 million followers. Clever marketing and a concentrated omnipresence in social media have always distinguished the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

She has more than 34 million followers on TikTok, where she recently revealed in a clip what she eats during the day: muesli, fruit, pasta, salad, lemon water. There were almost six million likes for it.









Insights into the life of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been there since 2007. That was when the reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” started, which is the foundation of success. In incessant conversations, the extended family shows their world of drama, happiness, relationships and successful business. Also sitting in huge kitchens, which are not really intended for use.

Kylie Jenner is particularly close to her sister Kendall. The two of them design shoes, tops, dresses, skirts, jackets, key rings and bags, which they sell under the brand name “Kendall + Kylie”. The It-Girls are also successful as science fiction writers, both of whom were ranked among the 25 most influential teenagers worldwide by “Time” magazine in 2014.

“I feel like everything I do, my hair color, my makeup, always triggers these huge trends, and I don’t even know what I’m capable of,” she told US magazine. That was six years ago, but by now she should be fairly aware of her abilities.

Kylie Jenner also uses her fame in other ways. Years ago she started the anti-bullying campaign #IAmMoreThan on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner now feels closely connected again to hip-hop superstar Travis Scott (29), father of their daughter Stormi, who was born in 2018. About a year and a half later, the glamorous couple separated, but most recently the two were seen tightly embraced again at a benefit event in New York.