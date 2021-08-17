Matthew McConaughey: No deodorant used in decades

Like it or not, actor Matthew McConaughey has also been drawn into the Hollywood stars’ shower debate and asked about his personal hygiene routine. The answers of the once “Sexiest Man Alive” leave us amazed.

US actor Matthew McConaughey, 51, is now also being drawn into Hollywood’s shower debate after stars like Ashton Kutcher, 43, and Mila Kunis, 38, honestly admitted that they don’t take it too seriously when it comes to personal hygiene and regular showering.

Matthew McConaughey: “My women love my natural exhalation”



A number of celebrity personal hygiene habits were challenged after it was discovered that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis did not bathe their children until they saw “visible” dirt on them. McConaughey, who is married to model Camila Alves, 39, now revealed in an interview on “SiriusXM” that he again no longer uses deodorant and has been for three decades: “The women in my life, including my mother, have everyone said: ‘Hey, your natural scent smells like a man first and secondly it smells like you.’ ”Although the actor showeres daily and brushes his teeth up to five times a day, McConaughey rejects all scent substances. He just doesn’t like smelling for someone or something other than himself.









Hollywood stars support the anti-deodorant trend



Matthew isn’t alone in his decision to avoid deodorants. Hollywood stars Cameron Diaz, 48, Bradley Cooper, 46, and Julia Roberts, 53, also stand by being absolute anti-deodorant. Cameron Diaz said in an interview with E! News: “Antiperspirant is really bad for us. Just avoid it and shave your armpit hair so it doesn’t hold the sweat.”





Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper said in an interview with “Esquire”: “I no longer use deodorant. I prefer to shower three times a day: in the morning, in the evening and after fitness training, that helps.” Julia Roberts, 53, is reluctant to talk about this controversial topic, but says in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, 67: “I don’t like to share this with a lot of people, but it was just never my thing to use deodorant.” Kate Hudson, 42, is said to have rebelled against Matthew McConaughey’s anti-deodorant habit. During the filming of “Fools Gold” in 2018, she asked the actor to make an exception and to use the deodorant stick for joint closeup scenes.

