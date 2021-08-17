IRW-News: Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Dr. Reuter IR: Talkpool focuses on sustainability

IRW-PRESS: Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Dr. Reuter IR: Talkpool focuses on sustainability









The Swiss technology company offers numerous solutions that contribute to climate protection, energy saving and resource conservation. These topics are likely to gain further relevance and drive the company’s growth.

The containment of climate change and the conservation of natural resources are among the greatest challenges facing mankind in the current century. Smart technologies can make a decisive contribution to overcoming the problems. With its products and services, Talkpool sees itself as a pioneer in the growth segment of green technologies. We are convinced that our products and services can make an important contribution to making the world a little more sustainable, says Magnus Sparrholm, Chairman of Talkpool.

The following examples show the many ways in which the ecological footprint of private households, companies and public institutions can be reduced through the solutions of the company based in Chur, Switzerland:

– Talkpool offers intelligent sensors and platforms with which it is possible to optimize the room temperature as well as the air quality and water consumption in buildings and rooms. This not only reduces CO2 emissions, but also helps lower energy costs.

– Talkpool’s IoT solutions help with the early detection of any building damage. This includes, for example, the early detection of water leaks or mold growth. This avoids time-consuming renovation work.

– Repairing and reconditioning high-end products such as smartphones, notebooks or PCs can significantly extend their lifespan. A new acquisition is therefore only necessary later. At the same time, the CO2 emissions contained in the device, for example for production and transport through the supply chain, are stretched over a longer period of time.

– Talkpool has developed a process with which it is possible to erect cell phone masts in a more climate and environmentally friendly way. The method requires significantly less concrete and space for anchoring than has previously been the case. Talkpool also helps to better integrate the masts, which are often perceived as annoying, into the environment through green camouflage technology.

Climate protection, resource conservation and sustainability will continue to gain relevance in society and the economy, opening up an attractive market for companies that contribute to problem solving, says Magnus Sparrholm. Talkpool is ideally positioned to participate in this growth. The medium-term corporate planning assumes a double-digit percentage growth in sales per year up to 2025.

Talkpool shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The ISIN is: CH0322161768.









Subscribe to the Talkpool mailing list. Just send an email to Eva Reuter: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu with the note: Talkpool distributor.

Talkpool AG

ISIN: CH0322161768

www.talkpool.com

Country: Switzerland

Market capitalization: EUR 5.08 million

Course (Frankfurt): 1.57 euros

52W high: 1.58 euros

52W low: 1.30 euros

Disclaimer / Risk Notice

Company risks: As with any company, there are risks related to the implementation of the business model. There is no guarantee that the business model can be implemented as planned. Talkpool’s further corporate risks can be found in the Information memorandum for listing on Nasdaq OMX First North from page 2 ff .:

https://talkpool.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/TalkPool_Memorandum_final_10maj_locked-1.pdf

Investment risks: Investments should only be made with funds that are freely available and are not required to secure a livelihood. It is not certain that it will be possible to sell the shares on the stock exchange at any time. In principle, stocks are always subject to the risk of total loss.

Disclaimer: All information published in this newsletter / article is based on careful research. The information does not constitute an offer to sell the stock (s) in question or an invitation to buy or sell securities. The statements are based on sources that the publisher believes to be trustworthy.

Sources: In particular, information available on the company website is taken into account for the presentation and assessment of the companies. As a rule, there is also direct contact with the board of directors / IR team of the respective analyzed or presented company. The article was submitted to Talkpool AG before publication in order to have the correctness of all information checked.

Conflicts of interest: There is a paid IR and PR contract with Talkpool AG. The content of the services is, among other things, to increase awareness of the company. Dr. Reuter Investor Relations is therefore acting in the interests of Talkpool AG when creating and distributing the article. It is a promotional editorial presentation. Talkpool shares can be owned by employees or authors of Dr. Reuter Investor Relations – taking into account the rules of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

Responsible & contact for queries

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations

Dr. Eva Reuter

Friedrich Ebert Annex 35-37

60327 Frankfurt

+49 (0) 69 1532 5857

www.dr-reuter.eu

If you have any questions, please send a message to ereuter@dr-reuter.eu

NEWSLETTER REGISTRATION:

Current press releases of this company directly in your mailbox:

http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=DE0000000014

Announcement transmitted by IRW-Press.com. The broadcaster is responsible for the content.



Free reprinting permitted provided the source is acknowledged.

Source: dpa-AFX