Daughter Oonagh is already the boss

In early July, Amber Heard surprisingly announced the birth of her daughter with an Instagram post. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. It is the beginning of the rest of my life, “wrote the 35-year-old about a picture in which the little one is slumbering on her mother’s breast. The model also explained that four years ago she decided to have the desire to have children” without a ring on Fingers “wanting to meet. “I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now understand how radical it is for us women to think this way about “According to the US media, the child is said to have been born by a surrogate mother.









The happiness of a mother seems to have brought some calm into Amber’s life. The actress was last in the public eye for a long time after the war of the roses with her ex-husband Johnny Depp (58) was fought in court. The actor was dubbed a “female thug” in an article in the daily newspaper “The Sun” in 2018 and the ex-couple subsequently accused each other of domestic violence. In 2015 they said yes. After just 15 months of marriage, Amber filed for divorce in May 2016. The divorce became official in early 2017. She has been in a relationship with the camerawoman Bianca Butti since the beginning of 2020.

spot on news / tma