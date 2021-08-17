Cardi B’s beauty products cost no more than 10 euros – Fashion and Beauty

Rapper Cardi B has now opened her bathroom. Anyone who expects expensive creams will be disappointed. She uses products that everyone knows.

If Cardi B likes to wear thick make-up, she doesn’t seem to have changed her beauty routine from her earlier days. The rapper, who comes from a humble background, has apparently stayed loyal to the cheap products. And everyone can afford it.

Tweet reveals the mega-star’s care routine

“Would you shower at my place?” (Note: “Would you shower with me?”), Cardi B writes about a photo that she posts from her bathroom. On it you will find products that are also found in many in Austria. These include Dove body lotions, Vaseline or the St. Ives peelings that are so popular in the USA and cost only a few euros.

Cardi B also seems to be a big fan of the “Dr Teals” brand, which can also be found here on her bathroom cabinet. For all those who rely on depilatory cream, Cardi B also has a personal recommendation: The classic, the Veet cream, seems to be the ultimate for the former stripper.

Why Cardi B combines so many products in her bathroom as if she could supply an entire school with them remains unanswered. Maybe she has a lot of guests who like to come to her shower …







