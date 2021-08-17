Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Britney Spears: Ex-bodyguard unpacks – her father was really that tyrannical

In the aftermath of her forced hospitalization in 2008, the singer was plagued by depression and mood swings. Image: IMAGO / UPI Photo

Ex-Bodyguard reports: This is how Britney Spears suffered under guardianship

This year the Britney Spears file was also reopened to the media world. The pop singer wanted to have her father Jamie Spears’ guardianship over her person and finances dissolved in 2008.

Britney Spears’ parents secure guardianship in urgent proceedings

The 39-year-old lost custody of her children after several drug incidents. After holing up on an estate for several days in 2008 and not giving her son back as agreed, she was again forcibly hospitalized because of a mental breakdown. Her personal psychiatrist reported worried that she hadn’t slept for days.

The singer’s divorced parents then applied for guardianship for the then 26-year-old in an urgent procedure. On June 23, 2021, Spears publicly demanded the end of the existing guardianship and testified against her own father. More and more details have recently come to light about the dramatic scenes that revolved around the superstar in 2008.

Ex-bodyguard reports: “Jamie called three or four times a day”

For example, a former bodyguard from Britney Spears, who was hired as her minder in 2010, reports that he took various strong and prescription drugs for her every Friday. Under the commands of her father and the strong medication, she often burst into tears, as he recalls in an interview with “The Sun”.

Fernando Flores is an ex-police officer and spent a lot of time with Britney Spears in the first few years after her forced admission as her bodyguard. In the interview he goes on to explain how the singer’s mental state steadily deteriorated afterwards, “from normal to conversations about parallel universes.”




Every step that Britney Spears took was monitored and controlled by her father. Flores reports: “Jamie called three or four times a day to see what was going on. If she wanted something, she had to ask his permission.”. Her father’s influence went so far that the “baby one more time” singer was not allowed to leave the house alone. Your phone was also monitored. For the 40-year-old ex-police officer, the job quickly became a size too big. After eight months he gave up his job.

Britney was alone most of the time. “She spent her days watching TV or exercising. (…) When she was depressed, she cried and listened to James Brown’s ‘It’s A Man’s World,'” Flores is quoted as saying.

Flores had sued Britney Spears for sexual harassment

In 2011, he took legal action against his former boss. He sued her for sexual harassment. Under the influence of drugs, Britney Spears put little emphasis on personal hygiene and is said to have often treated her employees from above. She often provoked Flores in piquant poses and walked around the house a lot naked.

Using the hashtag #freebritney, thousands of fans around the world are calling for the end of guardianship against Britney Spears. One of the allegations in the room is that the 69-year-old father abuses control of his daughter. A documentary entitled “Framing Britney Spears”, which was released in early February, revived the allegations.

