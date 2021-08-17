Bitcoin and Co: worth more than the DAX

Cryptocurrencies are back in fashion with investors. The volume of Bitcoin, Ether and Co recently climbed above the magical mark of two trillion dollars. This means that the market for cryptocurrencies is worth more than the DAX, but is still behind Apple and Microsoft. However, Bitcoin performed better in 2021.

Apple is now valued at $ 2.4 trillion after the recent uptick on the stock market. Microsoft has a market capitalization of $ 2.2 trillion. The entire DAX is currently worth $ 1.9 trillion.

In terms of price development in the current year, Bitcoin is clearly ahead: Apple has gained 17 percent since January, Microsoft has an increase of 33 percent. The DAX gained 16 percent.

Bitcoin has been back on the uptrend since mid-July, after falling below the $ 30,000 mark at times. A similar price recovery was also evident in numerous other cryptocurrencies.









