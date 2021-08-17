Amanda Seyfried with baby ball: surprise photo after Heimlich pregnancy

Amanda Seyfried
Only after the birth of child no. 2 does she show her baby ball
This baby news was surprising. On Tuesday yesterday, Amanda Seyfried announced the birth of her second child. A pregnancy that remained a secret until the due date. But now the actress shares a photo of her little luck retrospectively.
Amanda Seyfried, 34, gave life to a little boy – and nobody noticed. The wonderful news comes completely unexpected for fans of the actress. The “Mamma Mia” actress and her husband Thomas Sadoski, 44, managed to keep the entire pregnancy to themselves. On Tuesday (September 29th) the birth of their second child was announced on Instagram – and today Amanda herself shows how beautiful she looked with baby ball No. 2.
Amanda Seyfried shows a touching moment of happiness
Heavily pregnant and cozy with a casual look. The throwback photo that Amanda Seyfried posts on Instagram today shows: At least two people are really looking forward to the mini miracle, which at the time was still warm and sheltered in mom’s tummy waiting for its big day. Big sister Nina, three, gently caresses Mama Amanda’s plump ball. She enjoys the scenery with a proud smile. Amanda writes under the touching picture: “The before”.
Your baby is here!
Children’s aid organizations announce the birth
The actress and her husband did not announce the arrival of their little one via their own Instagram account, but via two children’s aid organizations. Much like Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom, 43, did for the birth of their daughter Daisy. Seyfried and Sadoski made the birth public through “INARA” and “War Child USA”. Both are board members of the organizations.
Amanda sends emotional words about the birth of her son
Amanda Seyfried insisted on addressing important words to the followers. “Since the birth of our daughter three years ago, our commitment to the innocent children who are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” INARA quoted the 34-year-old as saying. “With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star,” it continues. Both relief organizations take care of children in war zones.
Sources used: Instagram