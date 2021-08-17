Amanda Seyfried with baby ball: surprise photo after Heimlich pregnancy

Only after the birth of child no. 2 does she show her baby ball

This baby news was surprising. On Tuesday yesterday, Amanda Seyfried announced the birth of her second child. A pregnancy that remained a secret until the due date. But now the actress shares a photo of her little luck retrospectively.

Amanda Seyfried, 34, gave life to a little boy – and nobody noticed. The wonderful news comes completely unexpected for fans of the actress. The “Mamma Mia” actress and her husband Thomas Sadoski, 44, managed to keep the entire pregnancy to themselves. On Tuesday (September 29th) the birth of their second child was announced on Instagram – and today Amanda herself shows how beautiful she looked with baby ball No. 2.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Amanda Seyfried shows a touching moment of happiness



Heavily pregnant and cozy with a casual look. The throwback photo that Amanda Seyfried posts on Instagram today shows: At least two people are really looking forward to the mini miracle, which at the time was still warm and sheltered in mom’s tummy waiting for its big day. Big sister Nina, three, gently caresses Mama Amanda’s plump ball. She enjoys the scenery with a proud smile. Amanda writes under the touching picture: “The before”.









Karlie Kloss + Joshua Kushner Your baby is here!



138 images

Children’s aid organizations announce the birth



The actress and her husband did not announce the arrival of their little one via their own Instagram account, but via two children’s aid organizations. Much like Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom, 43, did for the birth of their daughter Daisy. Seyfried and Sadoski made the birth public through “INARA” and “War Child USA”. Both are board members of the organizations.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Amanda sends emotional words about the birth of her son



Amanda Seyfried insisted on addressing important words to the followers. “Since the birth of our daughter three years ago, our commitment to the innocent children who are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” INARA quoted the 34-year-old as saying. “With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star,” it continues. Both relief organizations take care of children in war zones.

Sources used: Instagram

jna / ama

Gala