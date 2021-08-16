Monday, August 16, 2021
SOL outperforms Cardano and Ripple XRP by Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
Investing.com – The crypto currency is more expensive than ever, there is a real hype in the crypto markets about the fast growing blockchain and its native crypto currency.

Solana even has a faster price increase than the recently strong cryptocurrencies and. The competitor rose a whopping 44.30 percent in the past 24 hours, marking a record high, according to Investing.com data.

In the last seven days of trading, the cryptocurrency of the extremely fast blockchain, which can process more than 50,000 transactions per second – Ethereum, on the other hand, only manages 15 transactions per second – has gained more than 66 percent. Ripple XRP ranks just 2 percentage points behind with a plus of 64 percent. At Cardano, on the other hand, it is “only” 54 percent.

Thanks to the recent price explosion, Solano has even made it into the top 10 of the world’s most important cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Investing.com. The stock market value of the newcomer was briefly over 18 billion dollars, but recently fell back somewhat. However, the recent upward trend is far from being enough to catch up with the market capitalization of XRP ($ 60 billion) and Cardano ($ 70 billion).

The trigger for the course rally at Solana is not an upgrade of the network, but an NFT project by the Degenerate Ape Academy, in which a user-created collection of 10,000 unique “Degen Apes” was sold out within eight minutes.

Six SOL tokens (around $ 372) were due per monkey, but the additional transaction fee for using the Solana platform was minimal.

On its Twitter feed, the Degenerate Ape Project announced that things did not go smoothly when it started. The team was “simply overwhelmed by the wave that hit us last week”.




“It was exponentially bigger than we thought”, wrote they and announced quick refunds for users who tried to mine monkeys, but they were already out of stock.

For many who managed to get hold of a degenerate monkey, the fun has already paid off. On the NFT trading platform solanart.io, the sword Apes recently sold range from 11.50 SOL (cheapest – 713 dollars) to 70 SOL (most expensive – 4,340 dollars).

