More variety in the Erkrath jazz summer

Enthusiastic about the finale of the Erkrath Jazz Summer 2022: The group Jazzsteps, here with Clive Fenton at the sousaphone.

ERKRATH He wanted to pick up the friends of Dixieland, but also show what other things jazz can do: Helmut Stein gets encouragement for his concept. The start date for the coming year has already been set.







Passed the baptism of fire, that’s how briefly Helmut Stein’s debut as artistic director of the “JazzSommer Erkrath” can be summed up. Not only the visitors to the finals on Sunday with the concert by “Jazzstep”, the “All-Star” band around Wolfgang Steelen, agree. The response on the two previous Sundays was also largely positive, as Ute Achermann and Lydia Winnik confirmed.

With his selection, at least for the first two bands, Stein deviated from the usual Dixie band sounds in order to also show other facets of jazz: “That was my intention: to take the ‘Dixie countries’ with me as well as to try new things , “Said Stein in his greeting. “I didn’t want to offer the same fare three times,” said the proven jazz connoisseur, who himself performed numerous times as a drummer with his jazz band for twenty years.

The start for 2022 has already been set preview The date for the first concert of the Erkrath JazzSummer 2022 has already been set: The first of three Sunday events in the Lokschuppen will start on August 7th of the coming year, revealed Helmut Stein at the end of this year’s JazzSummer.

Today he invites European jazz celebrities as an organizer and host to his own location, the QQtec (Art-Culture-Technology) he founded in Hilden. Due to the corona, Helmut Stein’s debut as the successor to the legendary Jacky Müller had to be postponed for a year. The spectators were all the more pleased that all three concerts could take place this year, provided the weather was good.

“I invited my mother to all three concerts,” says Martin Schlüter, who really appreciated the range that Helmut Stein covered with his selection of bands. “Friends and acquaintances, whom I have asked in the past few years whether they want to come to the jazz summer, have always declined because Dixieland and swing dominated.” Currywurst, tarte flambée or cakes were there especially for the appearance of “Jazzsteps”, like Erkrath’s deputy mayor, Regina Wedding with her husband and friends from Hilden. The “All-Stars” formation exceeded their expectations, both as soloists and as a team. In terms of track selection, everything was there that a jazz fan with an inclination to Dixieland and Swing could wish for. The detours to the blues and rock’n’roll were just as enthusiastic: While the first and last set were shaped by the classics of the 20s to 50s of the last century, the middle section became so stylistically more varied: Wolfgang Scheele first acted as a soloist, then as an interplay with Mike Rafalczyk, who excelled as a singer and trombonist, to the harmonica. He showed why he is an “all star” in demand on the European jazz scene.





