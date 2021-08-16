Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: Do you still shower or do you smell already?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admitted in a podcast that they don’t shower every day. And their children are only cleaned when you can see the dirt. With that, the couple kicked off a trend that divides Hollywood.

It all started with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: The two Hollywood stars admitted in mid-July in the podcast of fellow actor Dax Shepard that they do not shower regularly. “As a kid, I didn’t have hot water, so I didn’t shower often anyway,” said Ukrainian-born Kunis. To this day, she would not wash herself from head to toe with soap every day, but only clean her genital area and breasts. Husband Kutcher shared this opinion. “I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else,” confessed the 43-year-old. They would do the same thing with their two children. They were never bathed as babies and even today they only come in the tub when you can see the dirt. “Otherwise there is no reason for it,” said Kutcher.

Kristen Bell waits until it stinks



With their commitment to more economical personal hygiene, the two started a trend that has been hotly debated in Hollywood for weeks and is always finding new followers. Dax Shepard, who spoke with Kunis and Kutscher about their shower behavior, also expressed the view that you destroy the natural greasy film of the skin if you shower yourself with soap every day. Shepard’s wife, actress Kristen Bell goes one step further: the couple’s children were only bathed when they smelled, said the 41-year-old on the US show “The View”. “When you smell something, your body tells you to wash it,” says Bell. Her daughters are now old enough to decide when and if they want to shower.

Most recently it was actor Jake Gyllenhaal who sided with the minimal washer. “The longer I think about it, the more unnecessary I find it to take a bath,” said the 40-year-old of the “Vanity Fair”. The body would naturally clean itself, and too much soap and water would only damage the skin. Gyllenhaal made this clear in the interview, but he brushes his teeth regularly, because bad breath has not gotten anyone very far.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes a shower three times a day



The anti-shower movement received so much attention in Hollywood that other stars felt compelled to announce that they are very careful about personal hygiene. Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted, “I’m the opposite of the celebs who don’t wash.” Instead of not taking a shower at all, he takes a shower three times a day: cold in the morning after getting up, a warm shower after his sports training and a hot shower in the evening when he comes home.

Jason Momoa also likes to take a shower. “I’m ‘Aquaman’. I’m in the damn water,” said the actor, referring to his most famous role. In addition, he was born in Hawaii, he loves the water and thus its daily cleaning. Actress Jodie Turner-Smith put it in a nutshell via Twitter clear: “Before anyone asks: We bathe in our house.” The 34-year-old is married to series star Joshua Jackson and the couple have a daughter. and Rapper Cardi B asked a question that many people ask: “What’s wrong with people who say they don’t shower? You get itchy.”

Does that mean the subject is over once and for all? Rather unlikely, because Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have now taken it to a new level. They shared a video on his Instagram account of making fun of showering.









In the clip you can see the couple in the bathroom, you can hear the rush of water and the babble of children. “What’s going on here? Is the water? You let water on the children? Do you want to melt them? This is madness! For the fourth time this week,” jokes Kutcher, responding to the discussion he and his wife started to have.

