Machine Gun Kelly meets Megan Fox’s sons

Machine Gun Kelly (30) and Megan Fox (34) take the next step! The musician and the actress have been inseparable since last spring. What initially seemed like a casual romance quickly turned out to be something serious. Engagement rumors were spreading after just a few months. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress is said to be in no hurry to remarry – the couple are still well on their way to deepening their relationship. MGK is said to be spending a lot of time with Megan’s kids right now.

In Megan’s marriage to Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green (47), the three children Noah (8), Bodhi (7) and Journey (4) were born. And Richard Colson Baker, as MGK’s real name is called, is currently getting closer to them. “Colson is just getting to know her kids”an insider revealed People.

According to the source, the couple are planning a future together – and for this it is of course important that the “Bloody Valentine” interpreter gets on well with the 34-year-olds’ kids. “Megan loves her boys and they will always be her top priority”the insider knows. Much to the delight of Beauty, her sons are said to have already accepted their new partner.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards

Instagram / machinegunkelly Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in September 2020

Megan Fox with her children Noah, Bodhi and Journey, 2019

68 Sure, Megan’s kids are sure to have fun with him.



