“Hathahaters”: Anne Hathaway was insulted on the net

Anne Hathaway is famous and successful as an actress.

But the 38-year-old also knows how unpopular it is.

As she reports, she used to feel a lot of hatred on the Internet.

Anne Hathaway appears to be one of the Hollywood stars who, despite his great success, has fallen flat. That makes the actress sympathetic to many people. As the 38-year-old told in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”, she was not always as popular as she is today.

A few years ago there was a lot of hatred against the “Les Misérables” star on the Internet. Some people even got together in a group called “Hathahaters” and blasphemed the actress online. For some it was too fake and too nice, while others found Hathaway to be aloof.









Anne Hathaway: “The internet hated me”

In an interview, the mother of two sons remembered the time: “I can still remember when I Googled my name. There were pages of hateful stories about me on the Internet. The Internet hated me.”

The turnaround brought the now 38-year-old a break from the big screen. In 2012 she married producer Adam Shulman, with whom she has two sons. While Hathaway concentrated on raising her children, her perspective on some things changed, she now says: “A good phase in my life. Two children can do it very quickly. They show you what real life looks like.”

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star doesn’t care what they say about him. “I’m happy with my life, with my family, that’s all that matters,” explained the actress and mother.

