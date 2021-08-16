Cole Sprouse was completely crazy about “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston

January 25, 2021 – 4:11 pm clock

Cole Sprouse: A cute series star even as a child

Cole Sprouse (28) became famous through the series “The Suite Life” and “Big Daddy”. Many of his face should also be known from the cult series “Riverdale”. What few people know, as a little boy, Cole was already in front of the camera with real stars! In the famous American sitcom “Friends” he played the little son of Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer (54). Now the 28-year-old chats from the sewing box and reveals why filming was sometimes anything but easy for him …

The shooting on the set of “Friends” was not particularly difficult for the then very young actor because of his age and his lack of experience. The reason was the attractive and personable actress Jennifer Aniston (51), who was 25 years old when the show started shooting. Cole says today: Back then, he was pretty crazy about the pretty blonde. In an interview with presenter Drew Barrymore, Cole explains: “I was raised a bit by the crew at the time. But I was still a child, I stuttered a lot with nervousness and forgot my lines.”

Today the 28-year-old would be much more relaxed. Cole adds: “I have the feeling that I would be more relaxed in situations like this, but then I was still little. continues Cole.