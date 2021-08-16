Ariana Grande: New Album “Positions”

Ariana Grande’s new album confidently sets a monument to lust. Whether the inspiration is rooted in the dreary Corona lockdown or has been brooding in Grande for a long time: the role of femme fatale suits her.

Boca Raton – Do you remember the talk during the first Corona wave in spring? Some media have speculated that the forced get-together would lead to a baby boom. In a confined space, it would not only be easier to argue, it would also be easier to love. The latter seems to be at Ariana Grande to have been the case. Because her new one album “Positions“Literally screams for sex.

In 14 pieces, the 27-year-old winds through rhythmic pop and delicate, sometimes funky R’n’B and soul. In addition, she breathes, sighs and whistles lines about seduction and lust. It is musicthat makes you think of Janet Jackson and Ginuwine. The fact that Grande, who comes from Florida, is no longer the sweet girl from the Nickelodeon series “Victorious”, she had at the latest with her last and fifth album “Thank U, Next” proved. Her numerous appearances and collaborations with stars like Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey also made it clear that Grande not only successful actress *, but also is a serious musician.

Ariana Grande







Ariana Grande is becoming a femme fatale with “Positions”

On “Positions“She goes now in the role of Femme fatale on what suits her extremely well. She has no inhibitions about selling herself as a sexy US president, as in her driving pop single “Positions“, Still as a lustful housewife, charming daughter-in-law and dangerous lover. She sings appropriately: “Boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday, then make a lotta love on a Monday” (Boy, I’ll meet your mother on a Sunday, then I’ll make love with you on Monday).

old 27 years place of birth Boca Raton, Florida, USA Most successful song on Spotify ‘7 rings’ (streamed more than 1.2 billion times) Most successful album ‘Thank U, Next’ (sold more than 2,790,000 times) First engagement as an actress 2008 in the Broadway musical ’13’

In the pumping R’n’B piece “Motive” she ponders with the rapper Doja Cat about flirting and the feeling of being put in the mood (“Tell me why I get this feeling that you really wanna turn me on”) . The other songs join with guests like The Weeknd and Ty Dolla $ ign. Grande doesn’t need the rappers for her indecent songs. In “34 + 35” she rhymes and whispers about sex practices as if she were a rapper herself. With her impressive four-octave voice and the slightly dancing hip-hop beats, she manages not to sound flat, but still sound like Grande – a new Femme fatale.

“Positions” – where does the inspiration for Ariana Grande’s new songs come from?

Whether it was the local lockdown that inspired her new songs remains questionable. Also, whether these give a real intimate insight or just show what Ariana Grande actually would like: that the listeners imagine how she and her partner Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent, live. Anyway: The second corona wave is here. So why not a sexy one Ariana Grande album Listen. (Nadja Dilger) * tz.de is part of the nationwide Ippen editorial network

