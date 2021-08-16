Angelina Jolie: Insight into her soul life: “I felt a little broken”

From the former dream couple Angelina Jolie (45) and Brad Pitt (57) only ashes are left. Now Angelina uses the release of her new film to tease her ex-husband. In the thriller “They Want Me Dead” she plays Hannah Faber, a member of an elite fire department that still suffers deeply from not being able to save three people from a fire. Really tough stuff! She knew this feeling of fragility in her private love only too well, as she said in an interview with “Access”.

Swipe at Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie felt “a bit broken” and as if she no longer had her life under control. As early as 2019, she openly admitted that she had been through a “hard time”. Like her character in the new film, however, she has the will in life to “just walk through fire”. Did the fire mean the war of divorce with Brad Pitt, which has been going on since 2016? Angelina is heavily burdening Pitt with allegations of domestic violence. However, the FBI closed its investigation into the actor after finding no evidence to support the allegations. Accordingly, it is ugly in divorce proceedings. In her interview, however, she did not reveal what private grief Jolie exactly meant. She became emotional with the words: “Whatever it takes, when everything comes your way, get through it”. Therefore, she was happy about the “great opportunity” through the film to artistically portray her experience and inner growth.







