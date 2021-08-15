Ethereum Classic: Now it will go very quickly!

The bulls are mostly in charge of Ethereum Classic trading at the moment. Because currently at 10:34 a.m., a rate of 59.55 euros is displayed for the cryptocurrency. This corresponds to a slight increase of 4.51 percent compared to the closing price on the previous day. Ethereum Classic is one of the winners of the day when it comes to cryptocurrency.

The trading volume is also high at 3.99 billion euros compared to the last 30 days. Just a reminder. Looking back, we had our highest level on May 6, 2021 at EUR 35.08 billion.

Should Investors Sell Right Now? Or is it worth joining ITM Power?











This is what analysts recommend for Ethereum Classic:

The moving average rate of Ethereum Classic over the past 200 days is currently 33.31 euros. The cryptocurrency is currently very far from this value: the deviation here is 44.06 percent. Over the next two trading days, it remains to be seen whether the bears will show a surprising backlash towards the 200-day average.

Can the price stay above the 200-day line in the weekly or even in the monthly chart? In this case, the cryptocurrency’s upward trend would continue to strengthen. The price of Ethereum Classic currently deviates 44.06 percent from the 200-day line – a potential for quick-decision investors.