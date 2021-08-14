Twitter soon with Bitcoin? CEO calls for Lightning wallet integration

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey demands: Every Twitter account should be connected to a Bitcoin Lightning wallet.

Twitter soon with Lightning integration?

According to Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, every account on his social media platform should be linked to a Bitcoin Lightning wallet. However, he has not yet confirmed that this will happen in the foreseeable future.

this is one thing that feels like would benefit the eth ecosystem way more than it benefits twitter https://t.co/IOOAidVFis – st. (@seyitaylor) August 12, 2021

Rather, the comment was a winking response to the suggestion that Twitter should introduce NFT wallet functionality.

Anyone who follows the industry knows: Dorsey is – despite recently using the Ethereum ecosystem for NFT sales – a staunch believer in Bitcoin.

NFTs and Twitter

With his response, Dorsey responded to a request from Brandon Jacoby, Head of Product Design at Party Round and former “Cash App” designer, to introduce an NFT wallet function for every Twitter account.

Jacoby according to Twitter should have a wallet address to store NFTs – the NFT could also serve as the user’s avatar. According to Jacoby, however, the most important selling point is the promotion of the NFT space.

“Every Twitter account should have a wallet address for storing NFTs. Users could select any NFT in their wallet to use as their avatar. That would serve as one of the largest verified levels for presentation / dissemination. “

The comment was again from @seyitaylor picked up. He then said: Such a functionality would benefit the Ethereum network more than Twitter. That means there is no incentive for Twitter to implement this. In terms of the fact that such a functionality would come at the expense of the Bitcoin adaptation.









“This is one thing that I feel would do a lot more good to the ethosystem than Twitter.”

Dorsey is a staunch Bitcoin maximalist

In a modification of the original tweet that initiated the thread, Dorsey agreed to Jacoby’s request – but only with regard to the connection of a Bitcoin Lightning wallet.

In March, Dorsey sold an NFT of his first tweet for a whopping $ 2.9 million. The tweet read “just setting up my twttr” and was first posted on March 21, 2006.

According to Dorsey, the proceeds from the sale were converted into Bitcoin and donated to GiveDirectly. It is a charity that supports people living in poverty.

At the end of June, Twitter published 140 free NFTs, most of which were moving images of the company logo.

The developer @packanimalETH For this: It is only a matter of time before Dorsey personally invests in Ethereum.

I’ve talked shit about @Jack being a maxi in the past but I think ever since following @udiWertheimer other @ jebus911 he’s looking into more. Only a matter of time before he buys in to $ eth https://t.co/8IXMaB9y3I – packanimal.Ξ 🇪🇹 (@packanimalETH) June 30, 2021

However, the Twitter boss has proven to be a loyal Bitcoin maximalist. So someone who only believes in Bitcoin and not in other tokens. And that despite the limited functionality that the number one among the cryptocurrencies currently offers.

Dorsey responded briefly to the @packanimalETH posting “No”.

