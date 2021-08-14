Saturday, August 14, 2021
Megan Fox on the strong pressure in Hollywood on mothers

By Arjun Sethi
Already at the delivery she thought of diet: Megan Fox on the pressure on mothers

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is a mother of three children

© Carlos Tischler / Picture Alliance

As soon as you become a mother as an actress, it has an impact on your career in Hollywood. Megan Fox knows this from his own experience. What she herself thought of during the delivery, she reveals in an interview.

In many countries around the world, Mother’s Day is celebrated today. Mothers are honored, they are thanked, their importance is emphasized. But when it comes to careers, mothers still struggle with difficulties. Also in Hollywood, as Megan Fox has now revealed.

Megan Fox on Hollywood’s treatment of mothers

A guest on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, the 34-year-old said that everything changed for her when she was pregnant. From a certain stage of pregnancy, women “no longer want to be in front of the camera,” she reported.

Once the baby is there, the situation is by no means easier. “Then it says, ‘Well, you have to go out every two hours to breastfeed, and that costs us money, and now we have to take care of the insurance,'” Fox recalled. “It’s becoming this big deal. Hollywood is not attuned to women and to the fact that we actually have a life and are mothers,” she lamented.





In the delivery room, she was already thinking about diet

Even in the delivery room, the mother of three was plagued by problematic thoughts and felt pressured. “So you’re at delivery, and you’re thinking, ‘OK, I need to lose 30 pounds in eight weeks.’ These things are really stressful, and you’re supposed to bond and take care of yourself and feed your baby,” she continued. “That creates a lot of tension and a lot of stress and a lot of anxiety for us to go back to work too early,” Fox said.

“You don’t want to miss out on opportunities, and besides, the industry always asks the question, ‘Well, are you giving up? Are you just a mother now?’ There’s this weird pressure, which then also creates feelings of guilt,” says the “Transformers” star. On the one hand, you have feelings of guilt when you are not working and when you go to work, you have feelings of guilt because of the child. It’s a struggle that doesn’t just burden women in Hollywood.

Source: Kelly Clarkson Show

