Cardano Raises 10% – The Rally Gathers Pace By Investing.com



Cardano increases by 10% – the rally is picking up speed



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.176,390 on the Investing.com Index on Saturday at 8:44 am (06:44 am GMT), up 10.02%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since August 13th.

The recent upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 69.571157B or 3.48% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market cap was $ 71.557257B.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.092499 on the downside and $ 2.191374 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has increased 51.98%. Cardano’s average trading volume over the last 24 hours of trading was $ 8.046376B or 7.43% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.3947 on the lower and $ 2.1914 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 11.53% away from the record high, which was marked on May 16 at $ 2.46 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 47,582.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.77% on the day.

was $ 3,302.88 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.65%.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 893.992908B billion or 44.66% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 386.498215B billion or 19.31% of the total market capitalization.