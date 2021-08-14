Sunday, August 15, 2021
HomeNewsCardano overtakes Binance: Now in 3rd place
News

Cardano overtakes Binance: Now in 3rd place

By Hasan Sheikh
0
122




4/4

Performance chart: ADA vs BNB (1 month)

2/4

Investing.com – The cryptocurrency, which has seen its price soar in the past few weeks, has overtaken and ranks third in terms of total market capitalization on Investing.com.

According to data from Investing.com, the price of an ADA passed the $ 1.20 mark on Saturday afternoon, up around 10 percent.

With a market cap of $ 70.94 billion, Cardano overtakes Binance ($ 68.86 billion). However, the latest rally is far from being enough to catch up to $ 383 billion and $ 881 billion in market cap.

Nevertheless, the analysts are still optimistic about the outlook for Cardano. According to the chart experts at Elliott Wave Forecast, ADA even has a potential of around 63 percent.

“The price appears to be in the 5th wave, which is breaking out of the triangle with good momentum and relatively high volume. As long as the price does not fall below 1.017, it can make a new high between 3.6 or even above,” wrote them in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

One of the reasons for the explosive development at Cardano in recent weeks was the hope for a release date for the last phase of the Alonzo upgrade, which is characterized by smart contract integration.

According to the Cardano developer company Input Output bearings the platform on Sunday, “September 12th, 2021” for the upgrade,.




The smart contract functionality allows Cardano to integrate more applications, including so-called decentralized financial platforms (DeFi), which enable automated lending and trading in cryptocurrencies. With this improvement alone, the network would be in a better position to challenge the big opponent Ethereum, the current top dog among blockchains with smart contract functionality.

Also read:

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Previous articleBitcoin slips back to $ 46,000, Cardano continues to soar
Next articleADA jumps to 3rd place
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv