BTS, Billie Eilish, Metallica & Co. sing for vaccine justice, climate protection & against poverty

Worldwide Global Citizen Concerts

For climate protection, against poverty and for more vaccine justice, countless internationally celebrated superstars will be on stage on 25 September 2021 and perform some of their best-known songs. Special corona precautions have already been taken by the organization Global Citizen so that not all artists and bands have to be flown to one city. Instead, there are shows in London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Sydney and Rio de Janeiro, among others. In those cities, local superstars will be on stage and able to speak to millions of people worldwide via livestream.









As the organization announced on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, various venues have been chosen to “bring together governments, big business and philanthropists to protect the planet and eradicate poverty.”

Performances by …

In Paris, for example, Ed Sheeran, the Black Eyed Peas, DJ Snake and Doja Cat will perform some songs on the Champ de Mars at the Eiffel Tower, while Lizzo, Meek Mill, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez will be at the start in Central Park in New York and Femi Kuti and Tiwa Savage from Lagos in Nigeria will be joined. Performances by Metallica, The Weeknd, the guys from BTS and Lorde, among others, will also be shown during the 24-hour live broadcast on television channels and in online media. Your performances will be recorded in advance and played appropriately.

Tickets for the shows in Paris and New York can now be purchased on the Global Citizen website. Whether a German act is also at the start, has not been confirmed at the moment.