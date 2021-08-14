Ashton Kutcher + Mila Kunis: Children play with garbage against lockdown boredom

Stars like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also need to get creative to keep their kids entertained during the ongoing lockdown. The actress now reveals her sweet trick to keep Wyatt and Dimitri happy.

For almost a year now, the corona pandemic has had a firm grip on the world. Parents not only work from home, but also the kids want to be entertained. This is also the case with the stars. Mila Kunis, 37, has now revealed in an interview what she and husband Ashton Kutcher, 42, have come up with so that six-year-old Wyatt Isabelle and four-year-old Dimitri Portwood don’t get bored at home.

In an interview with “Extra”, the 37-year-old has now told us that there is a new game at home in which everyone actively participates. They call it “happy trash”. “We did every humanly possible handicraft,” Mila tells “Extra”. In the meantime, they would even use things from the garbage. “We have now even explained garbage as a craft stuff. So we invented something we call ‘happy trash.'”









What exactly is it? Mila Kunis explains: “You should also play ‘Happy Trash’ when you run out of ideas. Give your children a bag of ‘Happy Trash’, i.e. recyclables from the garbage. And they can turn it into a robot or a fortress or a city!”

Mila, Ashton and the two kids are now at home for almost a year, spending almost 24 hours a day together. To escape the lockdown madness for a moment, Ashton and Mila recently took a job. So they stood together again 15 years after their joint series “The Wild Seventies” in front of the camera. For a Super Bowl commercial for “Cheetos”, the couple was allowed to leave their home four walls for two days – which seemed like a blessing to both.

As Mila Kunis tells Entertainment Tonight: “We were in quarantine and stuck with our kids for nine or 12 months and I thought, ‘Two days, baby! Two days off!’.” For a long time, she and Ashton would have thought back and forth whether they should take the job at all, but then decided to do so. “We did it and I hate to say it, but I just thought: ‘FREEDOM’!” admits the 37-year-old in the interview.

