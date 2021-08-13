Friday, August 13, 2021
Not a fan of non-showering celebrities

By Arjun Sethi
12. August 2021 – 17:00 Clock

Cardi B revealed that she doesn’t like it when celebrities don’t take a shower.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker has criticised the growing list of stars who have revealed that they don’t shower as often as they should.




The rapper tweeted, “What’s wrong with the people who say they don’t take a shower?” The 28-year-old musician added an emoji with raised eyebrows to her comment as she expressed her incomprehension on the subject. She added, “That gives you an itch!” Their comments come after the superstars, 43-year-old Ashton Kutcher and his 37-year-old wife Mila Kunis, talked about their questionable shower habits on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast last month. ‘Ranch’ star Ashton revealed: “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else.” After his admission, Ashton’s wife Mila Kunis also revealed that she would not take a shower every day. The celebrity couple also admitted that they did not bathe their children Wyatt (6) and Dimitri (4) daily when they were still babies. And 40-year-old Jake Gyllenhall also recently joined the couple, revealing that he, too, had an aversion to showering.

BANG Showbiz


