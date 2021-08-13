Katy Perry + Orlando Bloom: This is what her everyday life with daughter Daisy Dove looks like

As of August 2020, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been the proud parents of a daughter. Now the father of the family was chatting about his everyday life.

Actor Orlando Bloom, 44, and singer Katy Perry, 36, have been parents of a daughter since August 2020. The young family lives in the Californian city of Montecito. In an interview with “The Times”, the Briton has now described in detail what his everyday life with their daughter Daisy Dove looks like.

Orlando Bloom takes care of Daisy Dove in the morning



The first thing Bloom does is look after his daughter in the morning. “She is usually already awake and squeaking in her cot,” he describes. His fiancée needs her sleep, so he takes care of the almost seven-month-old girl in the morning.

“Daisy is a very happy baby. I kiss them and we spend time together. We look into each other’s eyes and I sing songs for her, like ‘Daddy loves his Daisy Dove,’ so she knows who Daddy is.” His strategy has already shown initial success: Bloom’s first son Flynn, 10, from the relationship with model Miranda Kerr, 37, first told “Mama” that Daisy’s first word was “Dadda”.

This is how Orlando Bloom breakfasts



The actor tries to spend the entire morning without social media and his cell phone. After a walk, breakfast is served at 9am: mostly porridge with hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla, hazelnuts, goji berries and a vegan protein powder, as well as a cup of tea. “I eat 90 percent plant-based, at most a really good piece of red meat once a month,” Bloom explains. Also, lunch is mostly plant-based; there are vegetables or a stew. Cooking is rarely done at Bloom-Perry, the couple has a cooking team that provides them with meals.

“Time is so precious”



During the Corona pandemic, he started playing with Lego again and building things, Bloom says. “I mostly build cars. Creating small things makes me feel like I’ve achieved something.” In the late afternoon, the actor trains with weights for an hour. Perry and Bloom then put their baby to bed before dinner. At 11 p.m. it’s time to go to bed! “When I get eight hours of sleep, I’m happy. Time is so precious.”

