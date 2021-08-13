Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer: After “Friends” reunion it should have sparked! – People

Did friendship turn into love?

They had been a dream couple for a long time – but only on TV: As “Rachel” and “Ross”, Jennifer Aniston (52) and David Schwimmer (54) provided the big languish in the series hit “Friends”. The big question was: Do they get themselves or don’t they get themselves?

Even in real life, there seems to be an answer to this now: According to reports, Aniston and Swimmer are actually a couple!





Actor David SchwimmerPhoto: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress



The tumble of the mega series also in love in real life – a thought that could burst many a fan’s heart with joy.

Already at the big “Friends” reunion in May, Aniston and Schwimmer delivered a real excitement in terms of love. To presenter James Corden (42), the actors admitted that it had already crackled between them at the beginning of the “Friends” shooting in 1994.

Here you will find content from YouTube In order to interact with or display content from YouTube and other social networks, we need

your consent. Enable social networks



“During the first season, I was in love with Jen,” Schwimmer said. Aniston: “It was on both sides.”

However, both were in a relationship at the time (swimmer with singer Natalie Imbruglia, Aniston with actor Tate Donovan), so they did not get any closer.





A kiss to melt away: Ross and Rachel in 1996 in “Friends”. Even in real life, swimmers and Aniston had an eye on each otherPhoto: NBCUniversal via Getty Images



Apparently until now – almost 30 years after the first “Friends” episode aired. After the reunion, Aniston and Schwimmer are said to have become closer.









An insider told Closer magazine: “After the reunion, it became clear that the memories of the past had awakened feelings in both of them and that the chemistry they always had to bury was still there.”





2002: Die “Friends”-Stars (from left) Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlancPhoto: REUTERS



Immediately after filming the reunion, they are said to have written messages to each other.

“Just last month, David flew from his home in New York to Jen in Los Angeles,” the insider said. The two are also said to have been spotted drinking wine together in Santa Barbara, at a winery beloved by Anistton.

At least the timing would finally fit: Schwimmer has been divorced since 2017 from the artist Zoë Buckman (35), with who has a daughter. Aniston also separated from her ex-husband Justin Theroux (50) in 2017.

If it really is love, the wait is finally over: it took ten seasons for Ross and Rachel in the series, 30 years in real life.





Jennifer Aniston was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. During the filming of “Friends” she was also with Brad PittPhoto: picture alliance / AP Images



The main thing is that there is a happy ending.