“Ananas Express” from Thursday on ZDFneo: Replay online and on TV

On Thursday (12.8.2021) “Pineapple Express” by David Gordon Green was broadcast on TV. When and where you can watch the feature film as a replay, whether only on television or online on the Internet, you can find out here at news.de.

On TV on Thursday (12.8.2021) the film “Pineapple Express” was shown. You didn’t manage to get to 23:05 at ZDFneo to see david Gordon Green’s film? This is where the ZDFneo media library could come in handy. This offers numerous TV reports online as video on demand for streaming – also and above all after the respective broadcast on television. As a rule, you will find the program online after the TV broadcast. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all shipments. ZDFneo repeats “Pineapple Express” again on TV: On 13.8.2021 at 3:20 am.

“Pineapple Express” on TV: That’s what the action comedy is all about

Behind this production is none other than hit supplier Judd Apatow, one of the most sought-after and successful creative minds in the film business. Multi-talent Seth Rogan (“The First Time”) not only plays the lead role in this crazy action comedy, but also wrote the screenplay together with Evan Goldberg as well as for “Superbad”. As a partner in Crime, “Spider-Man” star James Franco acts at his side. Rosie Perez and Bill Hader complete the cast. (Source: ZDFneo, transmitted by FUNKE Programmzeitschriften)









“Pineapple Express”: All actors and information at a glance

Repetition on: 13.8.2021 (3:20 am)

At: ZDFneo

From: David Gordon Green

With: Seth Rogen, James Franco, Danny McBride, Kevin Corrigan, Craig Robinson, Gary Cole, Rosie Perez, Amber Heard, Ed Begley Jr., Nora Dunn, Bill Hader, Joe Lo Truglio, Arthur Napiontek, Cleo King, James Remar, Jonathan Spencer, Dana Lee, Bobby Lee, Ken Jeong, David C. Cook, Howard S. Lefstein, Connie Sawyer, David McDivitt, Mae LaBorde, Kendall Carly Browne, George Lew, John Robert Tramutola, Adam Crosby, Andrew Heald, Jeannetta Arnette, Carlos Aleman, Omar Leyva, Sam Carson, Jack Kehler, Robert Longstreet and Peter Lewis

Screenplay: Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Camera: Tim Orr

Music Graeme Revell

Genre: Action, humor and thriller

Year of production: 2008

FSK: Released from 16 years

Original Title: “”

In HD: Yes

