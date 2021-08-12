Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNewsToo embarrassing? Anna Kendrick "forgets" her "Twilight" role
News

Too embarrassing? Anna Kendrick “forgets” her “Twilight” role

By Arjun Sethi
0
68




Ten years – quite a long time, you can forget one or the other. But with Anna Kendrick (33), who can currently be seen on the screen in the mystery thriller “Nur ein kleiner Gefallen” at the side of Blake Lively (31), the film crack has larger dimensions. Today, the actress can not complain about a lack of offers in Hollywood. But she owes her breakthrough above all to a small role as a high school girl in a Tennie romance. But she has totally forgotten about it in the meantime. She starred in one of the most famous film series of the last decade – in Twilight!

“Holy Sh***e. It just occurred to me that I was in ‘Twilight‘ played along”wrote Anna completely shocked on Monday on Twitter. And not only does she seem to feel this way, her followers on the social media platform were also amazed to amused at how much her appearance in the vampire saga has already been forgotten. The now 33-year-old was even seen in four out of five bloodsucker films – as Bella’s (Kristen Stewart, 28) school friend Jessica Stanley.

By the way, this is not the first time that Anna their “Twilight“appearance. The same thing happened to her once in an interview she gave during the press tour for “Into the Woods”. And another guest appearance has now been omitted from everyone: Freddie Mercury actor Rami Malek (37)! He played the vampire Benjamin in the second part of Breaking Dawn, the conclusion of the film series.

Scene from the film "Twilight – Bite at dawn"

United Archives GmbH / ActionPress

Scene from the movie “Twilight– Bite at Dawn”
Anna Kendrick, actress
Rami Malek, actor

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rami Malek, actor


Previous articleEthereum sees strong growth in institutional investment products
Next articleBuy IoTeX, XinFin Network, BitTorrent, Ripple and Klaytn: These coins are performing right today!
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv