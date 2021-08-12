Too embarrassing? Anna Kendrick “forgets” her “Twilight” role

Ten years – quite a long time, you can forget one or the other. But with Anna Kendrick (33), who can currently be seen on the screen in the mystery thriller “Nur ein kleiner Gefallen” at the side of Blake Lively (31), the film crack has larger dimensions. Today, the actress can not complain about a lack of offers in Hollywood. But she owes her breakthrough above all to a small role as a high school girl in a Tennie romance. But she has totally forgotten about it in the meantime. She starred in one of the most famous film series of the last decade – in Twilight!

“Holy Sh***e. It just occurred to me that I was in ‘Twilight‘ played along”wrote Anna completely shocked on Monday on Twitter. And not only does she seem to feel this way, her followers on the social media platform were also amazed to amused at how much her appearance in the vampire saga has already been forgotten. The now 33-year-old was even seen in four out of five bloodsucker films – as Bella’s (Kristen Stewart, 28) school friend Jessica Stanley.

By the way, this is not the first time that Anna their “Twilight“appearance. The same thing happened to her once in an interview she gave during the press tour for “Into the Woods”. And another guest appearance has now been omitted from everyone: Freddie Mercury actor Rami Malek (37)! He played the vampire Benjamin in the second part of Breaking Dawn, the conclusion of the film series.

Scene from the movie "Twilight– Bite at Dawn"

Anna Kendrick, actress

Rami Malek, actor

