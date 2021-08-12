These are the most important new releases in August 2021

Available from August 27 without VIP access on Disney+: “Cruella” with Emma Stone.
Photo: Disney, Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All rights reserved.
In addition to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ also offers a wide streaming selection. This is constantly supplemented by new films, series or documentaries. So that you don’t lose track of all this, ROLLING STONE shows you the most important new releases of the coming month.
New on Disney+: Our recommendations
That Thing You Do!
06.08.2021
The directorial debut of Tom Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay and acted as an actor, tells the story of the rise and fall of a fictional band called “The Wonders”, which landed a one-hit wonder in the early 1960s. The 1996 comedy also starred Charlize Theron and Liv Tyler; the title song received an Oscar nomination.
Bad Times at the El Royale
13.08.2021
In 1969, seven strangers meet in the eponymous and rather unvitalized hotel “El Royale” on Lake Tahoe. There, the characters come into contact – and the secrets of the hotel guests gradually unfold. The neo-noir thriller by director Drew Goddard (“The Cabin in the Woods”) stars such as Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm.
Devs
25.08.2021
The series by Alex Garland (“Ex Machina”) revolves around software engineer Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), who works for a tech company. One day, her partner Sergei (Karl Glusman), who works for the same company, mysteriously disappears. Lily begins to get to the bottom of the matter, also bumping into a department called “Devs”. The series also features well-known actors such as Nick Offerman and Alison Pill.
New on Disney+: Series
04.08.2021
- Good Trouble – Seasons 1 + 2
- Walt Disney Animation Studios: “Short Circuit” Experimental Movies – Season 2
- Captain Balu & his daredevil crew – Season 1
06.08.2021
- Bobs Burgers – Season 10
11.08.2021
- 9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 1
- American Housewife – Seasons 1-3
- Criminal Minds: Team Red – Season 1
- What If…? – Season 1 (A new episode every week)
13.08.2021
- The Disappearance – Season 1
18.08.2021
- Empire – Seasons 1-3
- Tyrant – Seasons 1-3
- Diary of a Future President – Season 2
- Animal Good Education – Season 1
25.08.2021
- X-Files – Season 10
- Blood Red Wedding – Season 1
- Breeders – Season 1
- Devs
- Salamander – Season 1
- Disney Gallery / Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2
- Mayday – Alarm in the Cockpit – Seasons 11, 12, 16-18
- When Sharks Attack – Season 6
31.08.2021
- Only Murders In The Building – Season 1 (New episode weekly)
New on Disney+: Movies
06.08.2021
- Joy – Everything but ordinary
- My cousin Winnie
- Romy and Michele – All Power to the Blonde
- Rossini – or the murderous question of who slept with whom
- That Thing You Do!
13.08.2021
- Anna and the King
- Bad Times at the El Royale
- Black Widow (1987)
- Deadly Secrets Part 1
- Deadly Secrets – Hunting in Cape Town
- Good Bye Lenin!
- Mary, He Doesn’t Like It!
20.08.2021
- 127 Hours
- The Club of Singing Butchers
- The New Age
- The Recorder
- Sisi – Part 1
- Sisi – Part 2
- Terminator: Dark Fate
27.08.2021
- Vacation Friends
- Maximilian – The Game of Power and Love
- Volcano: Hotter than Hell
- What is the use of love in thoughts
- Walk the Line
- Wall Street
- Wall Street: Money doesn’t sleep
- Cruella (For all subscribers)
Other highlights