These are the most important new releases in August 2021

Available from August 27 without VIP access on Disney+: “Cruella” with Emma Stone.

In addition to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ also offers a wide streaming selection. This is constantly supplemented by new films, series or documentaries. So that you don’t lose track of all this, ROLLING STONE shows you the most important new releases of the coming month.

New on Disney+: Our recommendations

That Thing You Do!

06.08.2021

The directorial debut of Tom Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay and acted as an actor, tells the story of the rise and fall of a fictional band called “The Wonders”, which landed a one-hit wonder in the early 1960s. The 1996 comedy also starred Charlize Theron and Liv Tyler; the title song received an Oscar nomination.

Bad Times at the El Royale

13.08.2021

In 1969, seven strangers meet in the eponymous and rather unvitalized hotel “El Royale” on Lake Tahoe. There, the characters come into contact – and the secrets of the hotel guests gradually unfold. The neo-noir thriller by director Drew Goddard (“The Cabin in the Woods”) stars such as Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm.









Devs

25.08.2021

The series by Alex Garland (“Ex Machina”) revolves around software engineer Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), who works for a tech company. One day, her partner Sergei (Karl Glusman), who works for the same company, mysteriously disappears. Lily begins to get to the bottom of the matter, also bumping into a department called “Devs”. The series also features well-known actors such as Nick Offerman and Alison Pill.

New on Disney+: Series

04.08.2021

Good Trouble – Seasons 1 + 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios: “Short Circuit” Experimental Movies – Season 2

Captain Balu & his daredevil crew – Season 1

06.08.2021

Bobs Burgers – Season 10

11.08.2021

9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 1

American Housewife – Seasons 1-3

Criminal Minds: Team Red – Season 1

What If…? – Season 1 (A new episode every week)

13.08.2021

The Disappearance – Season 1

18.08.2021

Empire – Seasons 1-3

Tyrant – Seasons 1-3

Diary of a Future President – Season 2

Animal Good Education – Season 1

25.08.2021

X-Files – Season 10

Blood Red Wedding – Season 1

Breeders – Season 1

Devs

Salamander – Season 1

Disney Gallery / Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2

Mayday – Alarm in the Cockpit – Seasons 11, 12, 16-18

When Sharks Attack – Season 6

31.08.2021

Only Murders In The Building – Season 1 (New episode weekly)

New on Disney+: Movies

06.08.2021

Joy – Everything but ordinary

My cousin Winnie

Romy and Michele – All Power to the Blonde

Rossini – or the murderous question of who slept with whom

That Thing You Do!

13.08.2021

Anna and the King

Bad Times at the El Royale

Black Widow (1987)

Deadly Secrets Part 1

Deadly Secrets – Hunting in Cape Town

Good Bye Lenin!

Mary, He Doesn’t Like It!

20.08.2021

127 Hours

The Club of Singing Butchers

The New Age

The Recorder

Sisi – Part 1

Sisi – Part 2

Terminator: Dark Fate

27.08.2021

Vacation Friends

Maximilian – The Game of Power and Love

Volcano: Hotter than Hell

What is the use of love in thoughts

Walk the Line

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money doesn’t sleep

Cruella (For all subscribers)

