There will soon be music by Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande!!

March 17, 2021 – Stefan Angele

Again and again rumors have haunted the area in recent weeks Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande could join forces for a musical masterpiece. Now the dream is actually coming true and much faster than some would have thought. Ariana Grande will be featured on Demi Lovato’s new album “Dancing With The Devil”.

Demi lets the cat out of the bag

In an interview with the New York Times, in which she also talked about the permanent damage caused by their drug overdose There was also the bombshell news that Ariana had just made it onto the album as a last-minute addition. From April 2nd there is the new album , in which Ariana Grande gave the background choir for a still unknown song.









17 new tracks by Lovato on new album

Fans had already been chatting about the collaboration in early March, when Ariana Grande showed up in the recording studio and wrote that she was just recording music for a friend’s song. When Demi Lovato finally reposted the story, the matter was already clear. There will be a total of 17 songs and 3 bonus tracks on the new album, but Ariana will probably only be at the start of one track. Musically, it should go strongly into a mixture of country, soul and 90s pop. It’s exciting to see how Ariana comes into play.

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato with “Met Him Last Night”

Now Demi Lovato announced what the title of the cooperation with Ariana Grande should be called. “Met Him Last Night” is scheduled for release on April 2 on Lovato’s new and seventh studio album.

Even more new music