Selling Bitcoin – this is how you sell your coins

As a Bitcoin investor, you mainly learned how to buy Bitcoin. Which, however, is seldom talked about like you Selling Bitcoin! If you want to learn how to do yours Sell ​​bitcoins you should read this article. Here we explain how you BTC selling.

This is what awaits you in this article:

Selling Bitcoin in four steps

Before we explain how to make your Selling bitcoins, we should first clarify Where you get rid of your coins. The easiest way, Bitcoin for sale, is via a cryptocurrency exchange. Of course, you have to register beforehand.

Sell ​​BTC: Register with an exchange

It is not very difficult to sign up for an exchange. In general, you should do a little research before deciding on a platform. Here you will find a helpful guide from us on the subject! Once you’ve decided on an exchange, it’s time to sign up. Most of these platforms follow a similar login process that includes the following steps:

Register and verify an email address

Verifying identity and following other procedures

Enter a payment method

When the registration process is complete, you can sell your bitcoins.

Sell ​​bitcoins: exchange coins for cash

If you are hodling Bitcoin but want to sell Bitcoin, follow these instructions:

Get in touch with your Stock exchange where you keep your coins. Select Bitcoin as the asset of your choice and click the button “Sell“. Give the amount one that you want to sell. Most exchanges allow you to enter this in USD or in BTC. Choose the type of sell order. Generally there are the following:

Limit order – With a limit order, you set an exact amount to automatically sell your bitcoins. This can happen instantly when someone is looking for Bitcoin at that price. Otherwise it will be held in the exchange until someone buys at that price.

Market Order – A market order means that you sell your Bitcoins at exactly the current price. There is no waiting for a suitable price. It is simply sold at the market price.

There are several other types of oders. But since this is a beginner’s guide, let’s leave it at that!

5. Finish the process and you’re done!

5. Finish the process and you're done!

That's pretty much it! Learning how to sell Bitcoin is pretty easy. But maybe you have a few additional questions?









Selling Bitcoin: A picture from BeInCrypto.com

What’s the best way to sell Bitcoin?

There are other options like you Sell ​​bitcoin can. But the easiest way is actually to sell your BTC on a crypto exchange. Buy and sell bitcoins? The best way to do this is through a crypto exchange! Like you Sell ​​cryptocurrencies you know now …

How can you cash out your bitcoins?

If you BTC selling, you will generally receive fiat currencies, which will then be stored in your account. To withdraw this money, you need to connect your bank account to your crypto account. From there you can withdraw the amount in the form of cash from your account.

Is Bitcoin Selling Illegal?

Not in the least. That is, provided you are using a legal crypto exchange. Just make sure you do your crypto taxes then – you shouldn’t have any problems with the law.

Selling Bitcoin is easy

Even beginners shouldn’t be afraid to work with the crypto market. Platforms and companies are working hard to make the process as intuitive as possible. From here it will only get easier as the market becomes more accessible.

That’s it! Now you know how to sell bitcoins without any problems. Good luck out there and keep your coins safe!

