Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox cuddle on red carpet

You just can’t keep your hands off each other. Since Machine Gun Kelly (31) and Megan Fox (35) made their relationship public, the two have visibly been a heart and a soul. They regularly show their fans how crazy they are one after the other. Just a few days ago, the two walked the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards in love. Even at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the musician and his girlfriend could hardly detach themselves from each other.

Last Thursday, this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards were presented in Los Angeles and many celebrities such as Demi Lovato (28) or Doja Cat (25) walked the red carpet there. Of course, there was also Machine Gun Kelly and fiddled diligently in front of the photographers with his Megan. The rapper clawed at the buttocks of his loved one or put his hand in a suspicious way on the belly of the 35-year-old. On that evening, he was also honored with an award in the category “Alternative Rock Album of the Year”.

In the podcast “Give Them Lala… With Randall” revealed Megan in July 2020, that the two turtle doves believe in fate or a cosmic coincidence. The actress even explained that the couple must have originated from a soul that later split into two bodies. Loud Megan This phenomenon is called the twin soul.









Display

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Display

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Display

Actress Megan Fox with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

77 Yes, slowly I find it a bit exhausting! 62 No, I’m happy for both of them that they are so happy.



Tips for CodeList? Simply send an e-mail to: info@codelist.biz