Friday, August 13, 2021
HomeNewsMachine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox cuddle on red carpet
News

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox cuddle on red carpet

By Arjun Sethi
0
103




You just can’t keep your hands off each other. Since Machine Gun Kelly (31) and Megan Fox (35) made their relationship public, the two have visibly been a heart and a soul. They regularly show their fans how crazy they are one after the other. Just a few days ago, the two walked the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards in love. Even at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the musician and his girlfriend could hardly detach themselves from each other.

Last Thursday, this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards were presented in Los Angeles and many celebrities such as Demi Lovato (28) or Doja Cat (25) walked the red carpet there. Of course, there was also Machine Gun Kelly and fiddled diligently in front of the photographers with his Megan. The rapper clawed at the buttocks of his loved one or put his hand in a suspicious way on the belly of the 35-year-old. On that evening, he was also honored with an award in the category “Alternative Rock Album of the Year”.

In the podcast “Give Them Lala… With Randall” revealed Megan in July 2020, that the two turtle doves believe in fate or a cosmic coincidence. The actress even explained that the couple must have originated from a soul that later split into two bodies. Loud Megan This phenomenon is called the twin soul.




Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021
Actress Megan Fox with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly


Previous articleRipple course: the XRP correction was overdue
Next articleOriginal ending of the DC film revealed · KINO.de
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv