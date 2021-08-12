Friday, August 13, 2021
HomeNewsKylie Jenner In The "WAP" Music Video: Cardi B Justifies Herself
News

Kylie Jenner In The “WAP” Music Video: Cardi B Justifies Herself

By Arjun Sethi
0
137




Cardi B (27) justifies herself for the cast in her new music video! Together with Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper released her new single “WAP” and accompanying clip last Friday. In the video, there was a lot to discover for the fans: Kylie Jenner (23), Normani Kordei or Rosalía had cameo appearances in it. The brief appearance of make-up entrepreneur Kylie caused a special stir: While the other women rap, perform or dance, she only walks a few steps and opens a door. Therefore, a dispute broke out on the net, to which Cardi now expressed – she took Kylie in protection.

Previously, a user had on Twitter stated: “Normani dances so blatantly and Kylie just walk down a hallway and open a door. If that doesn’t show again that black women have to do more and more and a white woman delivers the absolute minimum and thus gets just as far, then I don’t know either.” There was a lot of virtual encouragement for this opinion. In response to the criticism, “WAP” performer Cardi replied: “Normani is one of the best artists and dancers. Why should she open a door? Please tell me what kind of sense that would have for a dancer.” Kylie However, she also found supporters: Other users were of the opinion that she had had an appropriate appearance as a model in the video.




Cardi also made it clear that her art would not be permanently about ethnicities: “There are a lot of problems in the world that I talk about all the time. But this is not the point.” Nevertheless, a petition with more than 60,000 signatures against Kylies Appearance, which has the goal of cutting her appearance out of the clip. Cardi justified her decision as follows: “Why I Kylie in the video? She was so kind to my sister and child at her daughter’s birthday party. Her ex Travis (28) and my husband Offset (28) are good friends and her mother Kris Jenner (64) gave me a lot of advice.”

Tips for CodeList? Simply send an e-mail to: info@codelist.biz

 


Previous articleCrypto market report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co .: How the crypto prices develop on Thursday | news
Next articleEIP-1559 was just the beginning! These upgrades are yet to come
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv