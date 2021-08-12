Kim Kardashian shows her hammer curves in a skimpy bikini

What a sight! Kim Kardashian (40) is visibly proud of her defined body – the influencer regularly makes this clear with sexy snapshots on the net. Sometimes in a skimpy bikini, sometimes in stylish nightlife looks, she puts her curves in the limelight – and her fans love it! Most recently, the entrepreneur made a trip to the beach. And of course, she also shared two ultra-hot photos from that day!

In the black bikini shows up Kim in front of a dreamlike sea backdrop in the sand. The new post knocks the followers of the American off their socks and they leave behind numerous compliments. The hotel heiress Paris Hilton (40) comments with flame emojis, while Kims Girlfriend Sara Foster (40) is downright intimidated by the hammer curves: “Oh my God, I’ll never be able to wear a swimsuit next to you again.”

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian (42) also recently added sexy content: She shared photos from the bathroom – and didn’t seem to hurt anything under her bathrobe. Her breasts were only covered by her hair. How do you like such revealing shots of the famous sisters? Vote!

Instagram / kimkardashian Kim Kardashian, August 2021

Instagram / kimkardashian Kim Kardashian, Entrepreneur

Instagram / kourtneykardash Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

43 I prefer them to wear stylish outfits.



