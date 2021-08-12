Her children saved her life

Did you know… LeAnn Rimes suffered from depression during the pandemic

Megan Fox reveals that her children freed her from a dark hole.

The ‘Transformers’ actress has three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah (8), Bodhi (7) and Journey (4). Her offspring is the pride of the actress. Shortly before she became pregnant with her first child, she had to struggle hard with herself and her purpose in life. “That honestly saved me. I had to flee,” she confesses. “I was so lost trying to understand how to find value and meaning in this terrible, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that Hollywood was at the time.”

The 35-year-old, who was repeatedly voted one of the most attractive women in the world, also had a hard time with her reputation at the time. “People had the common opinion that I was a superficial succubus… during at least the first decade of my career,” she added in an interview with The Washington Post. “My children gave me the foundation I needed to transform myself into something special.”

