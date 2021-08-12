Emma Stone wants an Ursula film

Home »

01.06.2021 – 09:00 o’clock

Emma Stone wants a film about the life of the sea witch Ursula from ‘Arielle the Mermaid’.



The 32-year-old actress plays the title villain ‘Cruella de Vil’ from ‘101 Dalmatians’ in the upcoming film ‘Cruella’. But Emma is convinced that there should be more films about well-known Disney antagonists. In particular, the sea witch Ursula has apparently done it to her. In an interview with Variety, she explains: “She’s an octopus, you want to know something about the world she lives in, something about Ursula’s parents and what actually happened. A non-human Disney villain has never been explored in this way.”









Although no live-action adaptation of the life of the legendary antagonist is planned yet, Melissa McCarthy will embody the witch in the planned live-action flick ‘Ariel the Mermaid’. Of her role, the ‘Bridesmaids’ actress said: “I have so much affection for Ursula. I know she’s the villain, but I always thought to myself, ‘Oh my God.’ I mean, it’s really delicious to play them. I do it like I’m some kind of vaudeville nightclub singer. It’s so much fun, you can’t go too far with her and I’m looking forward to seeing the result.”

Source: BANG Media International

