Friday, August 13, 2021
HomeNewsCrypto market report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co .: How the crypto...
News

Crypto market report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co .: How the crypto prices develop on Thursday | news

By Hasan Sheikh
0
145




The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at 45,458.35 US dollars in the red. The previous day the rate was $ 45,699.25.

The Bitcoin Cash price is trading at $ 622.85. The day before, Bitcoin Cash was still at $ 623.13.

advertisement

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you
Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

The Ethereum price fell to $ 3,148.23. The Ethereum thus fell below the previous day’s level of 3,165.03 US dollars.




The Litecoin course presents itself as a plus. This is currently trading at $ 171.57. The day before, the price had stood at $ 171.38.

The Ripple course stagnated on Thursday. The Ripple price was quoted at $ 1.008 after trading at $ 1.014 the previous day.

The Cardano rate, meanwhile, continues to hover around the $ 1.803 mark compared to the previous day.

The Monero price was trading at $ 265.65 on Thursday. The Monero rate slipped below the previous day’s level of 269.33 US dollars.

The IOTA course is presented with a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1.069.

The Verge rate, meanwhile, continues to hover around the $ 0.0305 mark compared to the previous day.

The Stellar price runs sideways at $ 0.3368 compared to the previous day’s level.

The NEM price trades lighter at $ 0.1936. The previous day the price was $ 0.1964.

Dash fell to $ 181.72 after trading at $ 182.46 the previous day.

Today the NEO price climbed to $ 50.14. The price of the NEO price was thus higher than the previous day’s level of 48.99 US dollars.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image Sources: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com


Previous articleJennifer Aniston: Bradley Cooper & Co.: She was in a relationship with these hotties
Next articleKylie Jenner In The “WAP” Music Video: Cardi B Justifies Herself
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv