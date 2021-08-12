Crypto market report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co .: How the crypto prices develop on Thursday | news

Forex in this article

The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at 45,458.35 US dollars in the red. The previous day the rate was $ 45,699.25.

The Bitcoin Cash price is trading at $ 622.85. The day before, Bitcoin Cash was still at $ 623.13.

The Ethereum price fell to $ 3,148.23. The Ethereum thus fell below the previous day’s level of 3,165.03 US dollars.









The Litecoin course presents itself as a plus. This is currently trading at $ 171.57. The day before, the price had stood at $ 171.38.

The Ripple course stagnated on Thursday. The Ripple price was quoted at $ 1.008 after trading at $ 1.014 the previous day.

The Cardano rate, meanwhile, continues to hover around the $ 1.803 mark compared to the previous day.

The Monero price was trading at $ 265.65 on Thursday. The Monero rate slipped below the previous day’s level of 269.33 US dollars.

The IOTA course is presented with a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1.069.

The Verge rate, meanwhile, continues to hover around the $ 0.0305 mark compared to the previous day.

The Stellar price runs sideways at $ 0.3368 compared to the previous day’s level.

The NEM price trades lighter at $ 0.1936. The previous day the price was $ 0.1964.

Dash fell to $ 181.72 after trading at $ 182.46 the previous day.

Today the NEO price climbed to $ 50.14. The price of the NEO price was thus higher than the previous day’s level of 48.99 US dollars.

