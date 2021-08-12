Anne Hathaway: Ninth choice for “Devil Wears Prada” Role

Thursday, August 12, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
Anne Hathaway (l.) and Meryl Streep in "The devil wears Prada".

Anne Hathaway (l.) and Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

© imago images/Ronald Grant

Anne Hathaway shone alongside Meryl Streep in 2006. Their chances of winning the “The Devil Wears Prada” role were very poor.

Anne Hathaway (38) can look back on a glorious film career. Already in her early years she was in front of the camera for successful productions such as “Suddenly Princess” or “Brokeback Mountain”. In 2006, the drama comedy “The Devil Wears Prada” was to be added. The fact that Hathaway was hired for the role of the clumsy assistant Andy Sachs at all, however, borders on a miracle.




How doggedly fought for the role

On Friday (19 February), the Oscar winner chatted from the sewing box. She was a virtual guest of the TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and encouraged the participants. When asked by one of the drag queens if she had ever had to fight “tooth and nail” for a role, Hathaway replied visibly amused: “How much time do you have?”

A short anecdote followed. “I was the ninth choice for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. But I did it,” Hathaway told the candidates and at the same time had good advice for them: “Hold on, never give up.” The British “Daily Mail” published the excerpt.

Successful film adaptation of novels

“The Devil Wears Prada” is based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger (43) from 2003. In the film, Hathaway can be seen as the initially barely presentable assistant of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep, 71), editor-in-chief of a prestigious fashion magazine. Juliette Lewis (47) and Claire Danes (41) are also said to have auditioned for the role at the time. Rachel McAdams (42, “Like a Single Day”), the first choice of casting managers, rejected the role offer.

Arjun Sethi
