The crypto market remains on the rise – strong numbers from Cardano and Polygon

At the moment the crypto market is moving almost constantly upwards. On Tuesday, almost all major currencies rose (Trending Topics reported). This is also the case on Wednesday (August 11th). Bitcoin keeps the price stable at just under 40,000 euros with a capitalization of over 740 billion euros. In the past week, the number one currency has grown by over 20 percent. There have been major climbs in the past 24 hours at Cardano and Polygon.

Cryptocurrencies are rising again – Internet computers are catapulting themselves high

Cardano achieved an increase of 20 percent from Tuesday to Wednesday. The price is now 1.52 euros with a capitalization of 48 billion euros. In the past seven days, the increase was 30 percent. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson announced yesterday, according to Decrypt, that he will soon reveal the date on which smart contracts will be published on the Cardano mainnet.

Polygon recorded an eleven percent price increase. Here the price is 1.10 euros and the capitalization is seven billion euros. Over the past week, the currency has risen by 24 percent.









Binance Coin is also seeing strong numbers. Here the price has risen by around nine percent to around 332 euros. The capitalization is 55 billion euros. Ethereum achieved a slight plus of around three percent and thus exceeded the value of 2,700 euros. Here the capitalization stands at 322 billion euros. On the market as a whole, the capitalization is 1.635 trillion euros. On Tuesday it was still under 1.6 trillion euros.

Coinbase quarterly numbers explode

The US crypto trader Coinbase posted huge numbers in the past fiscal quarter. Compared to the same period last year, profit increased by 4,900 percent to 1.6 billion dollars, and sales by 1,000 percent to 2.2 billion dollars. In the past quarter, Bitcoin has meanwhile reached a maximum of 53,000 euros, while Coinbase went public via direct listing (Trending Topics reported).

Venmo brings cashback function for crypto

According to Cointelegraph, the payment company Venmo, which belongs to PayPal, has introduced a new “cashback” function for cryptocurrencies, which is to include zero transactions for cryptocurrency purchases. The service aims to enable credit card customers to spend their cashback rewards on digital assets hosted on the platform. Venmo offers between one percent and three percent cashback on selected purchases. The payment company currently supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Crypto startup Helium raises $ 111 million

Helium, a US startup behind crypto-based decentralized wireless networks, has received $ 111 million in a new financing round, according to Decrypt. Its LongFi network for IoT devices has 112,000 active nodes online in 11,000 cities worldwide. The company also plans to expand into 5G cellular connectivity soon. Helium also makes money with its own token, HNT. The currency has gained 22 percent in value in the past 24 hours, it is now over 15 euros with a capitalization of 1.4 billion euros.