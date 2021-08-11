That’s how much she’s changed since “Twilight”

The first “Twilight” film “Twilight – Biss zum Morgengrauen” was released in 2008 and turned out to be an absolute blockbuster. The film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer helped numerous young actors to achieve an international breakthrough.

Anna Kendrick’s transformation since “Twilight”

Many of the “Twilight” stars of that time are now sought-after names in the Hollywood world. Anna Kendrick (33) also used “Twilight” as a career springboard. In four of the five vampire movies, she impersonated the role of “Jessica Stanley”, a friend of protagonist “Bella Swan” (Kristen Stewart, 29).

Anna Kendrick played the role of “Bella’s” school friend “Jessica Stanley” in the “Twilight” films (© imago images / ZUMA Press)

At the time of the first “Twilight” part, Anna Kendrick was 23 years old. Over the years, the actress has undergone quite a transformation: the good girl of that time has become a real power woman. At the premiere of “Twilight – Biss zum Morgengrauen” in 2008, Anna was even more childlike.

Anna Kendrick at the premiere of “Twilight – Biss zum Morgengrauen” in 2008 (© Getty Images)







For Anna Kendrick, “Twilight” was the start of her career

Today, the actress proves that she too can compete in the glitter and glamour world of Hollywood and shines during appearances on the red carpet in elegant and glamorous designer pieces.

Anna Kendrick at the Grammy Awards in February 2019 (© imago images / Starface)

Anna Kendrick has also done a lot in terms of career. Since her “Twilight” breakthrough, the actress has grabbed one coveted role after another. She has already appeared in films such as “Up in the Air” (2009), “What Happens When It Happened” (2012) or “Just a Little Favor” (2018) alongside superstars such as George Clooney (58), Cameron Diaz (46) and Blake Lively (31).

Anna Kendrick is also known for her role in the “Pitch Perfect” films. As “Beca”, Anna proves that not only acting, but also singing talent is in her blood. The song “Cups”, which she sings in the first part, became a surprise success and landed in the charts worldwide.