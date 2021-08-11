Thursday, August 12, 2021
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher: Müffel Alarm

You can literally smell Mila Kunis, 43, and Ashton Kutcher, 37: The hygienic conditions leave much to be desired …

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher: These statements are surprising

Shower? That’s for these two not a must! In a podcast, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis now told us that the Topic Personal hygiene with them not a particularly high Importance has.

Daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri first have to go to the bathtub, “when the dirt is visible on them”, Ashton said. “Only when they start to smell, it’s time again”, added Mila. A joke, one would think now. But no! Because the 37-year-old also seems to be rather wannenscheu.

I don’t wash my body with soap every day. But I wash my armpits, my breasts, my genital area and my feet,




says Mila.

More about Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher:

Ashton Kutcher: “I only own a bar of soap”

Well at least what! And Ashton also holds extensive Personal hygiene obviously for Waste of time: “I wash my armpits and my crotch every day and nothing else. I just have a bar of soap that does the job, nothing else.”

Not even after the sport Ashton rises among the Shower! After a Sweaty He only injects himself with training “a little water on the face to wash off all the salts”. Yuck! Well, hopefully his deodorant will stay strong

Text from the current OK! print edition by: Julia Liebing

More exciting star news can be found in the current OK! – Every Wednesday new at the kiosk!


