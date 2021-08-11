Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom cuddle through Venice without daughter Daisy

18. June 2021 – 12:37 Clock

That’s how holidays work!

Hach, how romantic! Simply spend time as a couple, enjoy an ice-cold Aperölchen and let yourself be sailed through Venice in a chic gondola: Katy Perry (36) and Orlando Bloom (44) really enjoy themselves on their holiday. While baby Daisy (9 months) relaxes with the family in the hotel room, Katy and Orlando cuddle again really undisturbed. We show the couple pics of the two in love in the video.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom mingle with the tourists







After their family vacation together in Hawaii, where a suspicious ring was discovered on Katy’s finger, the couple has now moved to Venice. In white T-shirts, casual sneakers, comfortable pants and baseball caps, Katy and Orlando make the perfect tourists. Not such a bad idea – after all, the two want to enjoy their baby-free time and not be constantly surrounded by paparazzi. Really clever!

Daisy Dove was born in August 2020