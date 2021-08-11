Thursday, August 12, 2021
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom cuddle through Venice without daughter Daisy

By Arjun Sethi
18. June 2021 – 12:37 Clock

That’s how holidays work!

Hach, how romantic! Simply spend time as a couple, enjoy an ice-cold Aperölchen and let yourself be sailed through Venice in a chic gondola: Katy Perry (36) and Orlando Bloom (44) really enjoy themselves on their holiday. While baby Daisy (9 months) relaxes with the family in the hotel room, Katy and Orlando cuddle again really undisturbed. We show the couple pics of the two in love in the video.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom mingle with the tourists




After their family vacation together in Hawaii, where a suspicious ring was discovered on Katy’s finger, the couple has now moved to Venice. In white T-shirts, casual sneakers, comfortable pants and baseball caps, Katy and Orlando make the perfect tourists. Not such a bad idea – after all, the two want to enjoy their baby-free time and not be constantly surrounded by paparazzi. Really clever!

Daisy Dove was born in August 2020

While mom and dad enjoy their ice-cold drink and look at the romantic city, daughter Daisy makes herself comfortable with the family. The little one, for whom Daddy Orlando also likes to unpack his Lego skills, was born in August 2020. And when Katy and Orlando come back to the hotel from their gondola ride, they are certainly all the more happy to be able to embrace their little daisy again. (ngu)


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
