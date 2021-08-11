Johnny Depp as a member of the “Addams Family”

After Johnny Depp shot on the sidelines in Hollywood, he can at least rely on his friends. Director Tim Burton, with whom the actor has already worked several times (Edward Scissorhands, Alice in Wonderland), Depp has for the role of Gomez Addams in the new edition of the US series “The Addams Family” brought into conversation. This is reported by the website Small-Screen with reference to several sources.

They report that those responsible at the streming service Netflix, which will produce the series, still have to be convinced. Director Burton, on the other hand, is convinced that the 57-year-old Depp would live up to the role of the head of the family.

“Addams Family” a perennial hit in cinema and television

The morbid stories about the Addams family have already been filmed several times. Most recently, there was an animated version. In the movies released in the nineties, Raul Julia impersonated the role of Gomez. In the black and white original series from the sixties, John Astin again played the head of the clan.

The actor was fired only a few weeks ago by the producers of the “Fantastic Beasts” films and has since been considered no longer employable in Hollywood. The reason for the dismissal was a court ruling from England. Depp had lost the case for a de liment lawsuit and can be described in England as a “women’s thug”. The “Sun” had called the actor so, after in the divorce process Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard reported to have been beaten by Depp.

Addams Family: Eva Green as Morticia Addams?

Eva Green at the Cannes Film Festival 2017. Photo: Getty Images

For the role of Gomez’s wife, Morticia Addams, according to small-screen Eva Green (Casino Royale) is in the conversation. With the actress, Johnny Depp was already in front of the camera in the movie “Dark Shadows” – also an unusual family story with many horror elements.