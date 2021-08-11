Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNewsFirst pictures of Camila Cabello on the set of "Cinderella"
News

First pictures of Camila Cabello on the set of “Cinderella”

By Arjun Sethi
0
98




07 May 2021 – Stefan Angele

Singer Camila Cabello makes her acting debut in a modern version of the fairy tale “Cinderella”. But instead of the planned cinema premiere, the “Cinderella” project will now only be available as a streaming service.

Film to be released in 2021

The date for the release on Amazon Prime Video is planned for this year, reported the industry journals “Variety” and “Deadline.com” on Thursday (06.05.). The studio Sony Pictures had originally targeted a theatrical release in July, but it was abandoned due to the corona pandemic.

Now there are finally photos from the set, which show Camila Cabello as Cinderella.




Film with star cast

In addition to Cabello, the film musical also features Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver. It was directed by Kay Cannon, an American who wrote the screenplays for the “Pitch Perfect” comedies. British presenter and actor James Corden is on board as a producer.

The best music by Camila Cabello

You can always listen to camila Cabello’s best songs on Radio Hamburg. Listen in and don’t miss any of your favorite songs. Easily go via the web player here on the website or via the Radio Hamburg app.


Previous articleEthereum more valuable than Bitcoin? CryptoQuant CEO expects flippening
Next articleBitcoin Halving Strategy: At this event you have the chance of high returns
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv