First pictures of Camila Cabello on the set of “Cinderella”

07 May 2021 – Stefan Angele

Singer Camila Cabello makes her acting debut in a modern version of the fairy tale “Cinderella”. But instead of the planned cinema premiere, the “Cinderella” project will now only be available as a streaming service.

Film to be released in 2021

The date for the release on Amazon Prime Video is planned for this year, reported the industry journals “Variety” and “Deadline.com” on Thursday (06.05.). The studio Sony Pictures had originally targeted a theatrical release in July, but it was abandoned due to the corona pandemic.

Film with star cast

In addition to Cabello, the film musical also features Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver. It was directed by Kay Cannon, an American who wrote the screenplays for the “Pitch Perfect” comedies. British presenter and actor James Corden is on board as a producer.

