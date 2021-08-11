ETHEREUM on course & EUR / GBP on the wrong track

KRYPTO (commission-free!) & FOREX trading is carried out by professionals with JFD 💹 always on the side of ALL TRADERS!🤝😎

*****************************

Click here for the LANDINGPAGE of ForexBull 📈💱📉 & the trading room is also waiting for your visit!

*****************************

WHO WE ARE:



JFD is a leading group of companies providing financial and investment services and activities. The parent company, JFD Group Ltd. was founded in December 2011 and is today an internationally licensed, global provider of multi-asset trading and investment solutions. It offers free trading in real stocks and crypto CFDs as well as extremely competitive trading and investment prices for more than 1500 instruments in 8 asset classes. JFD has been recognized as one of the fastest growing, most respected financial companies in the world by various independent sources. Thanks to its core values ​​such as transparency, fairness and trust, the company is the best choice for many traders for self-trading, portfolio management and investment advisory solutions.

The JFD group of companies includes JFD Group Ltd. (CySEC license number 150/11), JFD Overseas Ltd. (VFSC license number 17933) and JFD Bank AG (BaFin license number 120056).



Disclaimer:

RISK DISCLAIMER – Risk Warning & Disclaimer “Invest Responsibly.” CFDs are complex instruments and, due to their leverage, carry a high risk of losing money quickly. 73.90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading JFD CFDs. You should consider whether you should Know how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. If necessary, seek independent advice before opening an account. Please read the full Risk Disclosure.

Trading CFDs may be subject to local restrictions in your jurisdiction.









JFD does not provide investment advice or recommendations. Opinions, news, research, analysis, pricing or any other information or material provided by JFD or its affiliates or employees are provided as general market commentary and do not constitute investment advice or solicitation as your information will not be taken into account in any personal circumstances , please do not trade or invest based solely on this information. By viewing material or using the information on this website, you agree that it is general educational material and you will not hold any person or organization responsible for any loss or damage arising from its content or the general information provided result. You need to be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest. No representation is made that any account will, or is likely to generate, gains or losses similar to those discussed in any material on this website. The past performance of a trading system or trading methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results. There are significant differences between the hypothetical performance results and the actual results that are later achieved by a particular trading strategy and / or a particular investment product.

For the avoidance of doubt, JFD or its employees do not act as trade advisors. In the light of this presentation, all information and materials provided by JFD and its affiliates or employees are for educational purposes only and should not be viewed as specific investment advice. The customer should assume the risk that the transactions made in certain financial instruments may be dependent or become dependent on taxes and / or other duties, and the company makes no guarantee that no tax and / or other stamp duty will be incurred. The customer should be responsible for any taxes and / or other charges that may be incurred in relation to the transactions carried out.

(https://www.jfdbank.com/de/rechtliches/risikohinweis)